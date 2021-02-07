Odisha FC 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna's brace clinch win for Mariners

ATK Mohun Bagan thrashed Odisha FC 4-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, courtesy of a brace from Manvir Singh (11', 54') and Roy Krishna (83', 86'). After Manvir Singh had opened the scoring, Cole Alexander equalized for Odisha FC with a scorching strike just before half-time, but his side succumbed to the second-half pressure by the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan stays second in the points table with 30 points from 15 matches, only three points behind league-leaders Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC, on the other hand, remains stranded at the bottom with just 8 points from 15 matches.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 5.5/10

Arshdeep let in four goals. The second one, in particular, beat him on the near post and raised question marks of his positioning.

Rakesh Pradhan - 6/10

Odisha FC's left-back Rakesh Pradhan gave too much space for Manvir Singh to exploit. The latter capitalized on his mistakes and scored two goals.

Jacob Tratt- 7/10

Tratt lunged into some good tackles to avert dangers. But he was let down by his teammates.

Gaurav Bora - 6/10

Bora had trouble keeping the likes of Roy Krishna in check. He also picked up his fourth yellow card of the season and will miss the next match.

Mohammad Sajid Dhot - 6/10

Sajid Dhot was often dispossessed by ATK Mohun Bagan players as he looked uncomfortable playing in the right-back position.

Cole Alexander - 7/10

Cole Alexander scored his third goal for Odisha FC this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Sensing the goalkeeper out of position, Cole Alexander perfectly placed his shot from the outside of the box to equalize for Odisha FC. The South African also rotated the ball nicely in his side's transition from defense to attack.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Vinit Rai looked off-color as his poor decision making affected the side negatively.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 7/10

Paul was indirectly responsible for Odisha FC scoring their goal. His rasping shot hit the woodwork and put Arindam out of position. Cole Alexander latched on to the rebound and swung his shot into an empty net.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 7.5/10

Jerry seemed like the only lively Odisha FC player foraying forward. He won 3 fouls for his team and whipped in 4 delectable crosses. However, his teammates failed to capitalize on them.

Manuel Onwu - 5/10

Manuel Onwu was once again ineffective as his barren goalscoring run continued.

Diego Mauricio - 6/10

Mauricio often dropped wide to make space and create chances for his team. However, ATK Mohun Bagan defenders held their lines perfectly to keep him at bay.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Arindam wasn't highly involved in the game as Odisha FC only had one shot on target, which resulted in a goal.

Subhasish Bose - 7.5/10

Bose was rock-solid in his left-back position by blocking crosses and making valuable interceptions.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8/10

Jhingan's imposing figure at the back didn't allow Odisha FC players to penetrate through the center. The Indian international finished the game with 10 clearances, 2 interceptions, and 2 blocks.

Tiri - 9/10

Tiri rarely put a foot wrong in the game and marshaled the defense with 10 clearances.

Pritam Kotal - 8/10

Kotal's composed performance in the right-back position helped ATK Mohun Bagan concede only one goal. However, he collected a needless yellow card late in the game and will miss the next match.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10

Making a debut for his new club, Lenny won the second balls and plugged spaces in midfield.

Javi Hernandez - 6.5/10

Javi committed 3 fouls in the game as he failed to time his tackles properly.

Pronay Halder - 7/10

Pronay was instrumental in the transition from defense into attack. His vision to find the likes of Roy Krishna and Marcelinho in critical spaces helped ATK Mohun Bagan.

Manvir Singh - 10/10

Manvir Singh scored his fourth ISL goal this season for ATK Mohun Bagan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

A first-ever #HeroISL brace and an overall determined display from @manvir_singh07 💪



Watch the @atkmohunbaganfc star's Hero of the Match performance from #OFCATKMB here 📺#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/viwhLgnN4F — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 6, 2021

Manvir registered a brace by scoring the first two goals for ATK Mohun Bagan. In the 11th minute, he perfectly angled his left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner. In the 54th minute, he beat Odisha FC's goalkeeper at the near post with his right foot.

Roy Krishna - 10/10

Krishna was involved in all four goals for his side as he bagged two assists and two goals. In the 83rd minute, his thunderous penalty down the center gave ATK Mohun Bagan a two-goal lead. Three minutes later, he strode past the challenges of Odisha FC defenders to slam home the ball in the far post.

Marcelinho - 8/10

Playing against his former side, Marcelinho dropped between the lines and looked dangerous picking spaces. However, the final product was lacking from him.