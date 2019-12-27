Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC: 3 Reasons Why the home side won the match | ISL 2019-20

Abhishek Kundu

Dec 27, 2019

Aridane Santana scored Odisha FC’s maiden goal at the Kalinga Stadium in ISL against Jamshedpur FC tonight

Odisha FC grabbed all the three points in their first home game scheduled at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as they pipped an injury hit Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in Friday's ISL 2019-20 match. The win takes them to the sixth spot at the ISL table with 12 points from 10 matches.

They made as many as four changes to the side that got thrashed by FC Goa 3-0. Arshdeep Singh made his way for Francisco Dorronsoro between the sticks and the likes of Vinit Rai and Xisco Hernandez made their way to the centre of the pitch leaving Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Martin Perez Guedes on the bench. Gaurav Bora got his first start of the game ahead of Diawandou Diagne.

Jamshedpur FC made two changes to the side that lost 1-2 to Mumbai City FC. Mobashir Rahman and Bikash Jairu started for the visitors as Piti and CK Vineeth found their names missing in the starting line-up.

Dissecting the game, here are three reasons why we think Odisha FC won the game.

#3 Josep Gombau's plan to sit Martin Perez Guedes pays off

Aridane Santana scores past Subrata Pal

A couple of Odisha FC fans could have been surprised with the exclusion of the name of Martin Perez Guedes from the starting line-up. In the game against FC Goa, he was the only saving grace as he controlled Odisha's attacks in the midfield.

But, Josep Gombau took him off so that he can have an Indian defensive midfielder and free up Xisco. Aridane Santana has to drop down a lot when Xisco is not there in the pitch. But, with the latter making his presence felt, Aridane got a free role further upwards and wreaked havoc.

Sitting in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Aridane led the line as Nandhakumar and Daniel helped him from the wider areas of the pitch. The Jamshedpur FC players held their lines for the most part of the game but lost their shape on a couple of occasions.

