Odisha FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings for the Kalinga Warriors| ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC played a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in their second game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Bhubaneswar today (September 28)

Both sides, Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC came into the game with a win from their previous game.

Odisha FC came into the game having defeated Chennaiyin FC at home while Mumbai City FC came into the game having secured three points in their opening encounter against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati.

The game today had a lot of nostalgia in it as Sergio Lobera faced his former side for the first time this season. Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall were other star players who took the field against their previous side.

The match started with both sides trying to control the game and keep more of the ball. Both sides created a few chances but failed to convert them.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga made full use of a Nawaz blunder from an Isak cross to give Odisha FC the lead in the 45th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Mumbai City FC came into the second half with urgency to level the scores and managed to get the equalizer in the 46th minute after Griffiths scored from a corner.

Odisha FC replaced Diego Mauricio with Roy Krishna in the 61st minute and it helped them secure their second goal of the lead.

Roy Krishna was brought down inside the box and referee Pranjal Banerjee made no mistake in awarding Odisha FC the penalty. Roy Krishna made no mistake in converting from the spot in the 75th minute.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz equalled the scores in the 87th minute from a Vikram Pratap Singh cross to secure a point for the Ilanders.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-2. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Kalinga Warriors.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder didn't have much to do during the game. There wasn't much he could do during the two-goal Odisha FC conceded.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (5.5): Jerry could have done better during the first goal Odisha conceded from a corner. Overall he was kept busy by Chhangte during the whole game.

Carlos Delgado (5.5): Carlos did well to deal with Jorge Diaz in the first half. He wasn't so influential in the second half.

Mourtada Fall (5.5): Mourtada Fall didn't have the best of games today. He was often seen out of position and had issues dealing with the likes of Jahouh and Diaz.

Amey Ranawade (5): Amay was often beaten by Bipin and Aksah Mishra. He should have done better during the first goal Mumbai scored from a corner.

Ahmed Jahouh (6): Jahouh had an average game today. He did play some crucial passes but overall was unable to control the game like he usually does.

Lenny Rodrigues (5.5): Lenny worked hard during the game but was unable to showcase his commanding presence during the game.

Isak Vanlalruatfela (6): It was from his cross that Odisha FC scored the opening goal. Nawaz made a fumble from his cross which Jerry didn't waste. Apart from that he did take some wayward attempts at goal.

Putea Khawlhring (5.5): Putea worked hard during the game and covered a lot of ground. He was unable to provide the required final passes that were expected from him.

Jerry scored the opening goal of the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (6.5): Jerry scored the opening goal of the game today. It was his constant high press that forced Nawaz to make a mistake from the cross. Apart from scoring Jerry did get into a lot of threatening positions but failed to capitalise on the opportunities that came his way.

Diego Mauricio (5): Diego had a quiet game today, and failed to trouble the Mumbai defense. He was substituted in the 61st minute.

Substitutes

Roy Krishna (6.5): Roy Krishna had an immediate impact on the game. He scored the second goal for Odisha FC and gave them the lead for the second time in the game.

Sahil Panwar (5): Sahil came on late in the game and didn't have much to do. He could have done better during the second goal Mumbai scored.

Princenton Rebello (5): Princenton replaced Putea in midfield in the second half. He couldn't have an impact on the game like his Mizo counterpart.

Laldinliana Renthlei (5): Laldinliana replaced Jery late in the game and didn't have much to do.