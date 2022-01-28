Odisha FC 2-3 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as the Nizams win a five-goal thriller

Hyderabad FC cemented their place at the top of the table after defeating Odisha FC in a thrilling ISL contest. The Nizams reacted strongly after going a goal down to script a comeback and take home all three points.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the first half of the match. However, Hyderabad FC buried the game in the second half where they scored three goals. Jonathas scored a consolation goal for Odisha FC, but it was too late to inspire any kind of comeback from the Juggernauts.

Here are the players' ratings from the clash between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh (6): He had a good enough outing in the first half. However, Singh ended up conceding three goals in the second half.

Lalhrezuala Sailung (6): Sailung could have contributed more both defensively and attackingly. He did not make any big impact on the pitch.

Victor Mongil (6.5): Mongil had quite a number of clearances to his name in the match. He had a decent match.

Gaurav Bora (5.5): Bora was lucky to not concede a penalty after the ball struck his arm inside the box. He hould have contributed more to the defense.

Sahil Panwar (6.5): Panwar had a good game against Hyderabad FC, helping the team defensively and also contributed to the attack through the right flank.

Javier Hernandez (6.5): The Spaniard had a decent game. He did well to let Jerry score the opening goal for Odisha FC.

Thoiba Singh (6): Thoiba had an average game. He should have done better during Hyderabad FC's third goal which came through a corner-kick.

Isaac Vanmalsawma (6.5): Isaac created a few opportunities for the attackers which could have resulted in a goal.

Liridon Krasniqi (7): Liridon Karsniqi was one of the best players for Odisha FC against Hyderabad FC. He was responsible for creating the chance which led to Odisha's first goal.

Nandhakumar Sekar (7): He provided the assist for Odisha FC's first goal. He had a good game.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (7): Jerry continued his goal-scoring spree as he scored one for his team against Hyderabad FC.

Substitutes:

Jonathas (7): The Brazilian scored the second goal for Odisha FC after coming on as a sub.

Redeem Tlang (7): Playing his first match for Odisha, Redeem provided the assist for Jonathas' goal.

Nikhil Raj (N/A): He did not play enough minutes to be rated.

Paul Ramfangzauva (NA): He did not play enough minutes to be rated.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani (6): The custodian conceded the first goal after mispassing the ball.

Asish Rai (6.5): The right-back did not have a good game according to the standards Rai has set for himself.

Nim Dorjee (6): The centre-back had a decent game, but did nothing particularly noteworthy.

Juanan (7): Juanan did well to marshall the Hyderabad FC defense and avoided any goal-scoring opportunity for the opponent.

Akash Mishra (8.5): The youngster had a game to remember as he scored his first ISL goal and had an assist to his name as well.

Joao Victor (7.5): The Hyderabad FC skipper scored the goal which put his side in the lead in the second half.

Souvik Chakrabarti (6): Chakrabarti did not have much involvement in the play. He was substituted off at half-time.

Nikhil Poojary (5.5): Nikhil Poojary did not have a big impact in the match and was later subbed off.

Joel Chianese (7.5): The Australian had a field day as he scored a goal and kept creating chances for the men upfront.

Aniket Jadhav (6): Aniket did not have a game to remember and was taken off after an hour of play.

Bart Ogbeche (6): The striker was relatively quite and could not score his awaited 48th goal of the ISL. It would have put him at the top of the goalscorers list along with Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas.

Substitutes-

Yasir Mohammad (7): Yasir was involved in the third goal scored by Hyderabad after he came on as a substitute.

Sahil Tavora (6.5): He had an average game after being brought into the match.

Rohit Danu (5): He was not involved much in the gameplay after coming on in the match.

Javier Siverio (6): He couldn't get himself on the scoresheet after coming on, but did what the team demanded at the moment.

Edited by Diptanil Roy