Odisha FC 3-2 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings for the Juggernauts as they come back to rout ten-man Blues

Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to move to the sixth position in the ISL table. The Juggernauts were down 2-0 by the 18th minute thanks to goals from Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams.

Odisha struck back in the 23nd minute with a stunner from Puitea, while Isak was responsible for a scrappy goal right at the end of the first half. Bengaluru's Naorem Roshan Singh was shown a red card in the 52nd minute.

Amey Ranawade converted a through ball fed to him by Cy Goddard in the 60th minute to take the lead for Odisha and put this game to bed.

While Bengaluru got off to a flier in this match, their inability to counter the creativity in Odisha's midfield hampered them from pushing forth from defensive positions.

Sergio Lobera's side will be extremely pleased to take these three points against the Blues from Bengaluru, who will now travel to Hyderabad to take on the Nawabs on Saturday. Odisha FC will host NorthEast United on Friday.

Player ratings for Odisha FC

Here are the player ratings for Odisha FC from their game against Bengaluru FC:

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, as always, remained composed between the sticks and rarely made mistakes when put under pressure. His long balls have often helped Odisha build attacks, and today was no different.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 7.5/10

Jerry ran like a man possessed today and was involved in almost every bit of action in the match. His crossing, passing and tackling were a delight to watch.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Odisha's Spanish centre-half Carlos Delgado, despite not being overly physical, held his own against the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary, and, later on, Curtis Main. His positioning was decent throughout the game.

Narender Gahlot - 7.5/10

Narender Gahlot stood firm in the centre of Odisha's defense and rarely let any balls go past him. His height works in his favor, as does his considerable skill in negating opposition attackers.

Amey Ranawade - 8/10

Perhaps the best Odisha defender on show, Amey Ranawade added a goal to the tally for the Juggernauts in the 60th minute. His composure on the right flank allowed Odisha to attack through that line.

Cy Goddard - 8/10

Cy Goddard played the role of the wizard in Odisha's midfield and acted as the creator they desperately needed. Goddard's fast feet, as well as his ability to create through balls, helped his side extensively.

Ahmed Jahouh - 8.5/10

Central midfielder Ahmed Jahouh seemed to be everywhere on the pitch today. His ability to shield the defenders and then recycle the ball to transition into attack worked well for Odisha to counter Bengaluru.

Khawlhring Lalthathanga - 9/10

Khawlhring Lalthathanga, also known as Puitea, seemed like the man with the golden touch against Bengaluru. His stunning goal in the 23rd minute was the first that Odisha pulled back after being 0-2 down. His strike gave the Juggernauts the confidence to fight back.

Isak Vanlalruatfela - 7.5/10

Isak managed to squeeze through and put across a tap in the dying minutes of the first half to equalise for Odisha. His pace on the flanks helped the Juggernauts brandish counter attacks against Bengaluru.

Roy Krishna - 6/10

Roy Krishna was not at his best today, and was taken off in the second half for Diego Mauricio due to his lack of clinical nature in front of goal.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 7/10

Jerry, who provided the assist for Puitea's goal in the first half, was taken off towards the end of the game. His ability to weave past the Bengaluru full-backs with his fast feet made him extremely dangerous.

SUBSTITUTES:

Pranjal Bhumij - 7/10

Pranjal Bhumij was brought on at half-time and did not let his manager down. His passing and composure on the ball has given Lobera the choice to start him from the next game.

Diego Mauricio - 7.5/10

Odisha's star target man Diego Mauricio came on in the second half to replace Roy Krishna but couldn't do much in front of goal. By then, the Juggernauts had resorted to pressing hard and the midfielders were creating many chances as well. Mauricio, however, failed to latch onto any.

Princeton Rebello - NA

Princeton Rebello, who came on in the 84th minute to replace Goddard, didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Thoiba Moirangthem - NA

Just like Rebello, Thoiba Moirangthem played far too few minutes to merit a rating.