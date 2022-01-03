Odisha FC 4-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings as Juggernauts stun ISL 2021-22 leaders

Odisha FC scored thrice in the final 20 minutes to pick up a 4-2 win over ISL 2021-22 leaders Mumbai City FC. Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored twice and set up Jonathas de Jesus for another to help the Juggernauts overturn a 2-1 half-time deficit.

Earlier, Aridai Cabrera put Odisha FC ahead with a curler that slipped through Mohammad Nawaz's fingers. Mumbai City FC responded through Ahmad Jahou's sweet strike from outside the box. Jahouh then turned provider, sending in a cross that was headed in by Igor Angulo.

However, it was the Juggernauts who had the last laugh, thanks to Mawihmingthanga's brilliance. On that note, here's a look at the player ratings of both teams from this entertaining ISL game:

Odisha FC Player Ratings against Mumbai City FC

Kamaljit Singh - 6.5/10

Singh couldn't do anything about either goal, but still made six saves on the night for Odisha FC. His stop from Ygor Catatau's header in stoppage time was absolutely phenomenal.

Sahil Panwar - 7/10

Panwar dug in deep defensively after a shaky start, but missed a golden chance to get his side level from a Javi Hernandez free-kick. The left-back got ahead of Mumbai City FC's Rahul Bheke, but glanced his header wide.

Victor Mongil - 6.5/10

It was a fairly solid performance from Mongil at the heart of the Odisha FC defence.

Hector Rodas - 6.5/10

Rodas commanded his troops incredibly well against a talented Mumbai City FC attack. He won multiple aerial duels, and dealt well with whatever was thrown at him.

Hendry Antonay - 6.5/10

Antonay made some fabulous tackles in the first half to keep Bipin Singh quiet. The Odisha FC right-back faded away a little in the second half, but won two tackles to help his team to a win.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 7/10

Sekar's crowning moment was an assist for his team's equaliser and a sweeping ball for Odisha FC's third goal. The winger was good otherwise as well. He was, however, booked for stopping a dangerous Mumbai City FC counter with a cheeky foul.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6/10

Vanmalsawma worked hard in the defensive third, winning two tackles. However, he didn't offer much going forward, and was substituted early in the second half.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6/10

Moirangthem had a fairly quiet outing going forward, but did well to keep play ticking for Odisha FC. The midfielder completed 81.8% of his passes on the night, and also won a foul.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 9/10

Mawihmingthanga was undoubtedly the game-changer for the Juggernauts in this clash. His first goal was a fabulous header at the back post, while the connection with the ball for his second was phenomenal.

The Odisha FC midfielder added to that with some excellent trickery before assisting Jesus' clincher. Mawihmingthanga was too hot to handle for the Mumbai City FC defence on the night.

Javi Hernandez - 8/10

Hernandez was the creator-in-chief for his team, laying out an assist and three key passes. He looked to send the ball forward, and was brilliant in possession when Odisha FC looked for goals in the second half.

Aridai Cabrera - 7/10

Cabrera took his goal well after bamboozling two Mumbai City FC defenders. However, his influence faded away in the second half. He was also booked for a fairly unnecessary foul.

Odisha FC Substitutes

Paul Ramfangzuava - 6.5/10

Ramfangzuava replaced Vanmalsawma in the 54th minute, and injected some much-needed energy into the Odisha FC midfield.

Liridon Krasniqi - 6/10

Krasniqi was brought on for Cabrera in the 54th minute, and shored up the midfield when Mumbai City FC pushed forward.

Jonathas de Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus replaced Mongil in a surprise move that paid rich dividends. The Odisha FC striker assisted Mawihmingthanga's second goal before scoring a tap-in late on to seal Mumbai City FC's fate.

Lalruatthara - 6/10

Lalruatthara came on for Moirangthem in the second half, but the game largely bypassed him.

Daniel Lalhimpuia - N/A

Lalhimpuia replaced Hernandez in second-half injury time, but didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.

