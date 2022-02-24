Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 24th, 2022

Odisha FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 100th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 24th February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Odisha FC are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals and find themselves seventh in the standings with just 22 points in 18 matches. They have managed to win just one of their last seven outings while losing and drawing three each.

The Kalinga Warriors are now coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC, despite taking an early lead in the eighth minute off Nanda Kumar’s goal.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed third in the table with 30 points in 16 matches. They are in contention for a playoffs berth and a win in this game would strengthen their position.

In their previous game, the Mariners held the Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw, courtesy of a goal from David Williams and a 97th-minute equalizer from Joni Kauko. The result helped them maintain their 12-match unbeaten run.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas Jesus

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 100

Date and time: Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Subashish Bose, Hector Rodas, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Joni Kauko, Jonathas, Manvir Singh

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-captain: Manvir Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Prabir Das, Tiri, Sahil Panwar, Hugo Boumous, Nandhakumar Sekar, Carl McHugh, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, David Williams, Liston Colaco

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous

