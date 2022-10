Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 27th, 2022

Match 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Odisha FC host Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, October 27.

The hosts, Odisha FC, have played three, won two and lost one to find themselves third on the table. They started their campaign with a tight 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC before going down 0-2 to Mumbai City. The team, however, stepped up to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have won one, lost one and drawn one of their three games. The team started its campaign with a 1-0 win over NorthEast United before being held to a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC. The team then faced a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC to find themselves fifth in the table.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Narendar Gahlot, Shubham Sarangi, Lalruathhara, Sahil Panwar, Denechandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Rishabh Dobriyal, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Paul Ramfangzuava

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Michael Soosairaj, Akshunna Tyagi, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Roy Krishna, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Akashdeep Singh

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nanda Kumar

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Match 16.

Date and time: Thursday, October 27, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Carlos Delgado, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Udanta Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Diego Mauricio

Captain: Sivasakthi Narayanan | Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Osama Malik, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martín, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Pedro Martín.

Poll : 0 votes