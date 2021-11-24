Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | ISL 2021-22

Odisha FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign against Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco later today. Bengaluru FC have already played their first game of the season, beating NorthEast United FC by a 4-2 scoreline.

Odisha FC finished rock bottom last season and were the worst defensive side in the league. They also lacked enough quality Indian players in the squad. This season, they have brought in Kiko Ramirez as manager, along with a few talented overseas signings.

Bengaluru FC started their ISL campaign with a confident win over NorthEast United FC with goals from Cleiton Silva and Jayesh Rane. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will be confident coming into today's clash after bagging their first three points of the season.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other on four occasions since the former shifted base to Bhubaneshwar from Delhi. Bengaluru FC have won three times against Odisha FC while the last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 4

Bengaluru FC wins: 3

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Odisha FC form: N/A

Bengaluru FC form: W-D-W-L-W (Latest on the right)

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Odisha FC

Odisha FC have a full squad available for the game with no injuries or suspensions.

Bengaluru FC

Leon Augustine is unavailable for selection as the youngster was injured in the game against NorthEast United FC. Bruno Ramires also has a minor knee injury but should get a few minutes under his belt.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Line-ups

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1): Arshdeep Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar; Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Martinez, Nandhakumar Sekar; Jonathas de Jesus.

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Ajith Kumar, Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ashique Kuruniyan; Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri; Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC finished bottom of the league the previous seaoson. (Image: ISL)

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Bengaluru FC have already played a game, where they looked in fine form against NorthEast United FC. Odisha FC begin their season late and will probably take time to settle, while the Blues are already up and running.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

