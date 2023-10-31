Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a confident start in the ISL 2023-24 season, Odisha FC ended up losing their footing to slump to two consecutive defeats against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. But Sergio Lobera's men will now have an opportunity to bounce back against a struggling Bengaluru FC (BFC) at their home turf in the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday (October 31).

The Juggernauts have lacked the ability to kill games this season, as they have dropped points from winning positions, thrice already. As a result, they are eighth in the standings with four points. Against Kerala, too, Odisha fazed out in the second half, after a strong showing in the first 45 minutes. Their inability to convert chances and tendency to leak clumsy goals have cost the Lobera-led outfit.

"The last game was painful for us and we are looking forward to playing the next game against BFC. We have two games at home in four days, so it’s a good opportunity for us to get points and to come back in the top positions,” Odisha FC tactician Sergio Lobera mentioned in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Odisha's opponents, Bengaluru, have had a rough start to the season. The Blues opened their season with two straight losses, following which they responded with a victory against East Bengal. But in the last match against FC Goa, Simon Grayson's men looked toothless in attack and had to settle for a frustrating 0-0 draw at home. They, too, are on four points but lag behind on goal difference.

“We will go to Odisha in good spirits, knowing that we will keep working and improving with every match. We know it’s a tough game, but I am sure Odisha will look at our team and think that it’s a tough game for them as well. We are looking forward to it," the BFC gaffer underlined.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Aniket Jadhav, Michael Soosairaj, Diego Mauricio.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Kezia Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31.