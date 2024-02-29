Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: OFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 29, 2024

Odisha FC (OFC) go up against East Bengal FC (EBFC) in the penultimate fixture of Matchday 17 of ISL 23/24 on Thursday, February 29, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The hosts are at the top of the table, with 32 points in 16 matches. They'll look to take a lead over Mumbai City FC and the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) FC, who're chasing them in the hunt for the ISL League Shield.

Odisha come into this match on the back of successive draws, the most recent of them being a 0-0 stalemate at home to MBSG. They need to get back to winning ways against eighth-placed East Bengal FC.

Cleiton Silva and co. enter this game with some confidence after beating Chennaiyin FC away from home thanks to a second-half winner from Nandhakumar Sekar. With 18 points in 16 matches, they're definitely in the hunt for that sixth playoff spot that Jamshedpur FC currently hold.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Anuj Kumar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Hitesh Sharma, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, and Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh,.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu P.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lenny Rodrigues, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Aleksandar Pantic, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Felicio Brown.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: February 29, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The hosts are certainly the favorites coming into this match, and while East Bengal FC won't be an easy team to get the better of, picking more players from Odisha FC is essential.

This isn't likely to be a high-scoring game, so going with a balanced set-up of 4-at-the-back would be better, especially with East Bengal FC lacking quality Dream11 midfield options.

Cleiton Silva, Roy Krishna, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Dessai, and Amey Ranawade are the must-haves for this contest, with Cleiton, Jahouh, Roy Krishna, and Amey also the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Nishu Kumar, Carlos Delgado, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Cleiton Silva, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. Vice-Captain: Amey Ranawade.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Aleksandar Pantic, Ahmed Jahouh, Souvik Chakrabarty, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Cleiton Silva, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.