Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: OFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 7, 2023

Odisha FC (OFC) go up against East Bengal FC (EBFC) in the fourth game of Matchweek 14 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, January 7, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The visitors come into this game full of confidence after Cleiton Silva's dramatic last-minute winner against Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, home side Odisha FC suffered a 2-4 defeat at home to Mumbai City FC in their last outing.

Odisha beat East Bengal 4-2 in the reverse fixture.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal

Suvam Sen (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alexandre Lima, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: January 7, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite Odisha FC's positional advantage on the points table, East Bengal FC's stunning win against Bengaluru FC will fill them with confidence ahead of this game. The lack of that many midfield options means I'm going with the same midfield four for this match.

Naorem Mahesh Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nandhakumar Sekar, and VP Suhair are the four midfielders I feel are must-haves. Cleiton Silva, Sahil Panwar, and Diego Mauricio are the other players who I feel are essentials for this contest.

Cleiton Silva, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar would be my first-choice captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Ivan Gonzalez, VP Suhair, Alexandre Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Cleiton Silva, and Pedro Martin.

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvam Sen, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Alexandre Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Cleiton Silva, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio.

