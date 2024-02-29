Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

In the latest installment of the rivalry brewing in Indian football, Odisha FC will host the resurging East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday, February 29.

Although the Juggernauts are still at the pinnacle of the points table, the replay of the Super Cup 2024 final is poised to be a prickly hurdle on the way to their maiden ISL Shied.

Although the Red and Gold Brigade emerged victorious in the summit clash, their fate in the league has been polar opposite. Currently in the eighth spot, the Torchbearers have gathered 10 points out of a possible 27 from their last nine matches. But fresh off a clinical 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, Carles Cuadrat's cavalry will be eager to cash on the momentum.

Meanwhile, Odisha have looked impregnable since October and have gone on a 12-game unbeaten run. Their consistency has been a crucial component of their success in the league so far.

But two draws in their last two outings will leave Sergio Lobera with a sour taste in his mouth. The Spaniard will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Date and Time: February 29, 7:30 pm IST.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Probable lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Larinzuala, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Isak Vanlalruetfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Aleksandar Pantić, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sauvik Chakraborty, Victor Vazquez, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brown Forbes.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday, February 29 at 7:30 PM.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Whether the season-long form chart or merely considering the most recent outings, Odisha FC have a clear edge. Arguably, the Kalinga Warriors also have more quality at their disposal that would come to play on Thursday.

But East Bengal and Cuadrat have been a surprise package throughout the season. Against all odds, they've been capable of delivering match-winning performances and could script a similar fairytale against the Juggernauts.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 East Bengal FC