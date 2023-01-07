Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

After securing their first home victory of the ISL 2022-23 season, East Bengal will travel to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC on Saturday, January 7.

In their most recent outing, the Red and Gold Brigade secured a late 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC thanks to a stunning free-kick from Cleiton Silva in the 92nd minute.

The victory has not only boosted morale in the camp but also the Kolkata Giants' chances of making it into the knockout spots.

The Torchbearers have a superior record on the road when compared to their run in Kolkata. Stephen Constantine's side now have three wins in six away games.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 2-4 defeat at the hands of high-flying Mumbai City FC. They are winless in their last four games on the trot. Hence, Josep Gombau will hope that his side can find a way to put an end to their disappointing run of form.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Team news

OFC: The Juggernauts seemingly don't have any injury concerns.

EBFC: Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh has missed East Bengal FC’s last two games due to an injury and could still be out. Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O’Doherty are doubtful for the game.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Predicted Lineups

OFC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Denechandra Meitei, Nikil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

EBFC: Suvam Sen; Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Charis Kyriakou, Alex Lima; Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Prediction

Earlier in the season, when the two teams crossed roads, Odisha emerged victorious after coming back from two goals down in the first half to win 2-4. Matches between the two sides have always been high-scoring affairs, so don't expect anything different tonight. Neither team has had the best run so far but a win could help them secure a playoff berth.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-2 East Bengal

Poll : 0 votes