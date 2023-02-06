Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

In an intense battle between the two ISL 2022-23 playoff hopefuls, Odisha FC will lock horns with FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, February 6.

The Juggernauts are seventh in the league standings, two points behind Bengaluru FC, who hold the final knockout berth. Josep Gombau's team have had a solid start to the season, winning six out of their first eight ISL games this season. But in the next eight, Odisha FC have won just a single game.

In their previous outing, the Kalinga Warriors were held to a 2-2 draw by Chennaiyin FC, who came back into the game twice.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have been in a rich vein of form recently and are sitting in fifth position. They are on a two-match winning streak and will be hoping to extend it to three for the first time this season. Iker Guarrotxena’s hat-trick helped the Gaurs beat East Bengal FC 4-2 last week.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Team News

OFC: Raynier Fernandes is back from a short injury layoff and came off the bench last week. He could return to the starting lineup soon.

FCG: New signings Hernan Santana and Nikhil Prabhu could feature in the game.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado (C), Shubham Sarangi, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Iker Guarrotxena, Lenny Rodrigues, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes (C), Noah Wail Sadaoui, Alvaro Vazquez.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

In the previous seven ISL encounters between the two sides, FC Goa have won five times, with two games ending in draws. Odisha FC are yet to win against the Gaurs and given their underwhelming form, their unwanted streak might continue. The form of Guarrotxena and Brandon Fernandes could carry FC Goa to victory.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 FC Goa

Poll : 0 votes