Odisha FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: When and where to watch Hero Club Playoffs?

Fresh from winning the Hero Super Cup, Odisha FC are all set to lock horns with Gokulam Kerala FC for a spot in the 2023-24 season of the AFC Cup Group Stage. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode will host to the highly anticipated clash on Saturday, April 29.

Following a disappointing defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the playoffs of the Indian Super League, Odisha announced the departure of head coach Josep Gombau. Clifford Miranda was handed the reigns until the end of the season, and the appointment has certainly paid dividends.

The Juggernauts were on a roll in the recently concluded Super Cup. After finishing at the top of Group B, they faced NorthEast United FC in the semifinals. A convincing 3-1 victory against the Highlanders set up an enticing final against Bengaluru FC.

Miranda’s men rose to the occasion and emerged victorious on what was a historic day for the club. The team’s flawless execution of their coach’s game plan, combined with indomitable spirit, led them to glory.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC come into this match on the back of a poor Hero Super Cup campaign. They stumbled to defeats in all three games, with a series of uncharacteristic individual mistakes proving costly against the ISL teams.

Gokulam achieved the playoff spot after winning the I-League last season. They, however, only finished third this season despite boasting the best defensive record in the league. Head coach Francesc Bonet will rely on his backline to achieve a favourable result against in-form Odisha FC.

The game is set to be an intriguing tactical battle. Odisha are the clear favorites to win the playoff tie, but the Malabarians have the potential to cause a massive upset, especially given the stakes.

Odisha FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Hero Club Playoffs Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Hero Club Playoffs.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 29, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Odisha FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Telecast details

The Hero Club Playoffs match between Odisha and Gokulam will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 29.

Odisha FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Juggernauts and the Malabarians can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 29.

