Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in match no 73 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The game will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

The Nizams lead the league with 20 points from 12 games. They've won five, drawn five, and lost two games. Manuel Marquez's squad leads the league in both goal difference and goals scored (25). The Nizams defeated SC East Bengal 4-0 in their most recent game.

The Kalinga Warriors, on the other hand, have had ups and downs throughout the ISL 2021-22 season. With 17 points, the Bhubaneswar-based club is sixth in the league table, having won five games, drawn two, and lost five. The Juggernauts are transforming into a new game plan under interim coach Kino Garcia, and they have won twice in their last five games.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



The boys are back in action at Vasco tonight.



Make sure you show them your love and give them that extra push. Lets go, Hyderabad...



#OFCHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆The boys are back in action at Vasco tonight.Make sure you show them your love and give them that extra push. Lets go, Hyderabad...

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

Prior to this match, the Nizams and Juggernauts had met five times, with each team winning twice and drawing once. The reverse fixture in match 43 witnessed a dramatic 6-1 win for Hyderabad FC.

Matches Played: 5

Hyderabad wins: 2

Odisha wins: 2

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

Odisha FC - Aridai Suarz (5 goals in 10 matches)

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (12 goals from 10 matches).

Clean Sheets from the current season

Odisha FC - Kamalajit Singh (one cleansheet in nine matches)

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (one cleansheet in 10 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Kamalajit Singh - 26 (OFC), Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 29, Arshadeep Singh - 11 (OFC)

Most Passes: Joao Victor (HFC) - 502, Victor Mongil - 450 (OFC), Chinglensana Singh- 492

Most Interceptions: Hector Ramirez - 18 (OFC), Joao Victor (HFC) - 22.

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC) - 54, Henry Antonay - 31 (OFC), Ashish Rai (HFC) - 36.

