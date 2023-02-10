Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

The two clubs with contrasting ambitions, Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, will lock horns at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in ISL 2022-23 on Friday, February 10.

While the Nizams are hoping to keep their hopes of the League Shield alive, the Juggernauts are entering the encounter eager to cement their spot in the knockout phase.

Josep Gombau's men are currently seventh in the league standings, a point behind Bengaluru FC. However, on Friday, Odisha will need the full three points to reclaim the sixth spot due to their inferior goal difference.

The Juggernauts have slumped to a poor stretch of form, losing two and drawing two of their last four games. But at home, the Kalinga Warriors are a rejuvenated unit, losing just one out of eight ISL games this season.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are coming on the back of a resilient 1-1 draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC in a heavyweight clash. The Islanders are now seven points clear at the top, but the Nizams still have a game in hand. If Manolo Marquez's men falter on Friday, MCFC will just need a victory against FC Goa next to clinch the ISL Shield.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 95.

Date & Time: Friday, February 10, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The 95th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 10.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Juggernauts and the Nizams can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 10.

