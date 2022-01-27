Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Odisha FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in Match No. 73 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Nizams, who are currently sitting at the top of the table, were dominant in their earlier clash. Manolo Marquez's side beat the Juggernauts 6-1 in the previous leg. The Nizams are currently brimming with confidence after beating SC East Bengal in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, Kino Garcia's side beat NorthEast United FC and secured a draw against tournament favorites ATK Mohun Bagan in their last couple of matches. They will hope to bring that momentum into their upcoming face-off against the table toppers and trouble them.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The Juggernauts have met the Nizams on five occasions with the two sides winning twice each. Only one of the encounters has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 5

Odisha FC wins: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC: Odisha FC have signed Redeem Tlang on a season-long loan deal.

Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC have no injury concerns going into this match

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

The Juggernauts will aim to put up a tough fight as they want to achieve a good position in this edition of the tournament.

The Nizams, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent results and continue progressing further. The tie seems to be aligned in favor of Manolo Marquez's side, who have been a confident bunch this season.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 Hyderabad FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee