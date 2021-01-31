Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Jamshedpur FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter. Odisha are stranded at rock bottom in the eleventh position with 8 points from 13 matches. Jamshedpur are two places above them with 15 points from 14 games.

Odisha FC will miss the services of Cole Alexander, who picked up his fourth yellow card of the season. But they will be bolstered by the arrival of Brad Inman from ATK Mohun Bagan. Odisha FC bought the Australian in exchange for Marcelinho.

Odisha FC are winless in their last four games, with their last victory coming over Kerala Blasters. Their striker Diego Mauricio is in top form, having already scored 7 goals in the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC haven't tasted victory in their last five matches, collecting only three points. Head coach Owen Coyle will still hope that his side can make a late push and reach the playoffs.

Peter Hartley will be available for selection after he served his one-match suspension. This could see Nicholas Fitzgerald relegated to the Jamshedpur bench.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head results

This will be the third meeting between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC. The two sides have one win each, with the third encounter ending in a draw.

Top scorers from the current season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (7)

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8)

Clean sheets from the current season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1)

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (6)

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Rehenesh TP - 41 (JFC), Arshdeep Singh - 37 (OFC)

Most Passes: Aitor Monroy - 585 (JFC), Cole Alexander - 485 (OFC)

Most Touches: Aitor Monroy - 761 (JFC), Cole Alexander - 649 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Aitor Monroy - 88 (JFC), Cole Alexander - 74 (OFC)

Most Interceptions: Ricky Lallawmawma - 24 (JFC), Cole Alexander - 33 (OFC)

Most Shots: Nerijus Valskis - 34 (JFC), Diego Mauricio - 35 (OFC)