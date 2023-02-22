Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Needing just a point to secure a playoff berth, Odisha FC will welcome Jamshedpur FC, who are lingering in the bottom half of the ISL table, at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday, February 22.

The Juggernauts are currently in sixth place, with 30 points from 19 matches. They are three points clear of FC Goa and just need a victory to guarantee a spot in the ISL 2022-23 knockouts.

Josep Gombau's team trounced bottom-placed NorthEast United FC 3-1 in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, the Men of Steel have had a strong end to their ISL 2022-23 campaign, being unbeaten in their last three matches. In the past three games, 10th placed Jamshedpur FC have kept two clean sheets and scored five goals, conceding just two in the process.

A 3-2 victory over second-placed Hyderabad FC on Saturday, February 18, will give Aidy Boothroyd's side an added boost ahead of their final match of the season.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

In seven previous ISL meetings between the two sides, Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious on four occasions, while Odisha FC have won twice. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, the Juggernauts beat the Red Miners 3-2.

Matches played: 7

OFC wins: 2

JFC wins: 4

Draws: 1

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

OFC: Diego Mauricio (12), Nandhakumar Sekar (6).

JFC: Ritwik Kumar Das (5), Daniel Chima Chukwu (5).

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

OFC: Amrinder Singh (2).

JFC: TP Rehenesh (3).

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (45), Vishal Yadav (28).

Most passes: Carlos Delgado (628), Eli Sabia (413).

Most tackles: Sahil Panwar (23), Boris Singh (25).

Most touches: Saul Crespo (1078), Ricky Lallawmawma (969).

