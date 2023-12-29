Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 67

In a bid to end a remarkable year on a positive note, Odisha FC are gearing up to host Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium this Friday.

The final day of the ISL before the one-month break presents an opportunity for the in-form Juggernauts to secure the second spot in the table. Odisha has been on an impressive unbeaten streak of ten games, clinching victory in eight of them and showcasing exceptional form over the past two months.

Having emerged as the sole Indian team to advance through the knockout rounds of the continental competition, Odisha will look to maintain their positive momentum. Notably, they have scored the second-highest number of goals in the league and kept clean sheets in their last four games, displaying stability both in attack and defense.

Ahead of the game, head coach Sergio Lobera expressed confidence in his team’s ability to reach another level as they continue to strive for further improvement.

"I am pleased with the significant improvements the team has made. However, it is imperative for us to continue striving for further progress. Despite having multiple opportunities to score in the recent games, we did not capitalize on them. It is crucial for us to maintain a balance, secure clean sheets, and make the most of our scoring opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are enjoying a wave of confidence after a convincing 5-0 triumph against Hyderabad FC. Scoring goals has been a challenge all season, but the Red Miners displayed what they are capable of if they are clinical in front of goal.

Presently positioned tenth in the table with nine points, a win on Friday could propel them to sixth, surpassing Chennaiyin FC. Head coach Scott Cooper certainly expects a tough game against Odisha FC

"These are two teams that play the ball on the ground instead of in the clouds. I like the way Odisha FC and we play, so I think the fans who like football should watch the game, it should be a good game, " said Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 13

OFC wins: 3

JFC wins: 8

Draws: 2

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (5)

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (5)

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (26), Rehenesh TP (26)

Most shots per 90: Roy Krishna (2.4), Daniel Chima Chukwu (3. 5)

Most chances created: Ahmed Jahouh (12), Rei Tachikawa (15)

Most clearances: Carlos Delgado (38), Elsinho (45)