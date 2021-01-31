Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Both sides have been winless for some time and will be eager to bounce back in this clash.

Odisha FC come on the back of an entertaining 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC. They will bank on Diego Mauricio to score goals. The Brazilian has already netted seven times in this competition.

Jamshedpur FC were lucky to share the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Kerala Blasters in their last match. The latter hit the woodwork thrice.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw. Nerijus Valskis scored a brace to give Jamshedpur FC a two-goal lead. However, Rehenesh TP's sending off changed the complexion of the game. Diego Mauricio pumped in two late goals to level the proceedings for Odisha FC.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

Since the rechristening of Delhi Dynamos to Odisha FC, the two sides have faced each other only on three occasions. Jamshedpur and Odisha have picked up one victory each, while their last encounter ended in a draw.

Odisha FC form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Jamshedpur FC form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Odisha FC

Cole Alexander will miss the game as he collected his fourth yellow card in his last match. The club parted ways with Marcelinho, and their new signing Brad Inman might get his first start of ISL 2020-21.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Cole Alexander

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will be bolstered by the return of Peter Hartley, who missed the last match owing to a suspension. Their new signings, Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel have looked lively so far.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XIs

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Brad Inman, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Harley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Peter Hartley will be available for selection for Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC aren't in the best of form. With scoring goals being a struggle for both teams, the match is likely to end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC