Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash

Odisha FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in a crunch encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday (February 22). A victory for the Juggernauts would seal a spot in the playoffs after sneaking into the top six following FC Goa's dip in form.

However, the visitors would love to be party spoilers and will be determined to procure three points against sixth-placed Odisha FC. It will be an intriguing encounter with the hosts hoping to bag an all-important victory in their final league fixture of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

Josep Gombau's side are unbeaten in their previous four games and have managed to beat Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in due process. Their forward Diego Mauricio, who is in red-hot form, will be looking to add more to his goal tally on Wednesday.

As opposed to the hosts, Aidy Boothroyd's side are already out of the playoffs race and will be hoping to end the season on a high, although things did not go their way. They have enough firepower with the likes of Daniel Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro, and Ritwik Das.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC team news:

Odisha FC will have a fully-fit squad, while Eli Sabia of Jamshedpur FC will be forced to sit out of the game due to suspension.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC predicted lineup:

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Lalruatthara, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei; Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav; Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Ritwik Das; Harry Sawyer; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC telecast details:

The game between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be live telecast on Star Sports channels, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction:

With the playoffs spot up for grabs, Josep Gombau's side are tipped to beat Jamshedpur FC in a highly-anticipated encounter on Wednesday.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

