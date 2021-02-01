Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Odisha FC take on Jamshedpur FC in an exciting match at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. It will take place at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Odisha FC preview

Odisha FC's season has been riddled with inconsistency. They are at the bottom of the table. The Kalinga Warriors have won just a single match this season.

The team doesn't look to have any chances of making it to the playoffs. Odisha FC will hope to win the remaining matches to rise a few rungs on the ISL table.

Marcelinho was out of favor at Odisha FC. His rumored fallout with the coach saw him on the bench for the majority of the season. Marcelinho has been replaced by Brad Inman in a swap deal with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Players like Arshdeep Singh, Cole Alexander, and Diego Mauricio have performed well, with Mauricio being Odisha's leading goal-scorer. It will be interesting to see if Inman walks right into the Odisha FC playing XI.

Jamshedpur FC preview

Jamshedpur FC started off the season on a good note. Coach Owen Coyle and his trusted goal-scorer Nerijus Valskis impressed everyone but it did not last long.

Inconsistency hurt them as the team was dependent on a few players for most parts of the season. They are currently 8th on the ISL table. Despite that, Jamshedpur FC cannot be written off as the race for the top-four is still close.

Farukh Choudhary rejoined Jamshedpur FC as Jackichand Singh was roped in by Mumbai City FC. He has had a positive impact on the team till now. The Red Miners will bank on him to create chances and score goals. Peter Hartley will return from suspension in this game.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

The unpredictability of this fixture makes it all the more exciting. While Odisha FC have been dismal, Jamshedpur FC are winless in their last five matches.

Odisha FC will need a better show defensively to have a chance of winning the tie. With nothing to lose, Stuart Baxter's men should go out all guns blazing.

For Jamshedpur FC, this will be a good opportunity to put a strong foot forward in the race to the top-four. Nerijus Valskis will look to exploit the weak defense of Odisha FC and get some goals to his name.

Jamshedpur FC have a balanced squad and look likely to get the win in this tie.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC