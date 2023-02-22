Odisha FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday, February 22, looking to seal their playoff berth in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

The Juggernauts are sixth in the table, but only require one point to finish in the top six. They could also knock out FC Goa in the process, and Josep Gombau’s side will hope to continue their form.

Last time out, they comfortably overcame NorthEast United 3-0, courtesy of goals by Nandhakumar Sekar, Victor Rodriguez, and Diego Mauricio.

Odisha FC are also unbeaten in their last four games and boast an impressive home record this campaign. They have won six out of their nine games and lost just once at the Kalinga Stadium, and all the odds appear to be pointing to their victory yet again.

The Spanish tactician has taken a flexible approach in recent games as they were direct and delivered several crosses from the flanks, which Mauricio and Pedro Martin have benefited from. A victory would take them to third in the standings, but ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, and Bengaluru FC are yet to play their last game.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are going through a purple patch themselves, winning two of their last three games. Despite going down to 10 men, they defeated Hyderabad FC on their travels in their previous encounter. Aidy Boothroyd is finally getting the best out of his players, which will bode well for next season, provided he stays with the club.

Furthermore, Harrison Sawyer and Daniel Chima Chukwu have formed an excellent understanding upfront. Rafael Crivellaro is injured, but Jay Emmanuel Thomas and Ritwik Das have taken the reins in terms of chance creation in the Brazilian’s absence. A victory would move them to ninth in the standings ahead of East Bengal.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 22.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Juggernauts and the Red Miners can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 22.

