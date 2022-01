Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 12th, 2022

Odisha FC will be up against Kerala Blasters FC in the 58th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Odisha FC are having a decent run in the ISL 2021-22 season but would have hoped for a much better one. They started their campaign with three wins in their first four games but have struggled since winning just one of their last five outings.

They now come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC. In the reverse fixture against Kerala Blasters FC, they suffered a 2-1 defeat and would now aim to seek revenge in this game.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC are having a memorable run this season. The Blasters started their season with a defeat but have been unbeaten for nine consecutive games since and hold the second spot in the points table with 17 points in 10 matches.

In their most recent encounter, they defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 and will now look forward to grabbing another win in order to get a strong grip on their top spot.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nikhil Prabhu, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Karanjit singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jonathas

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Javier Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhusukhan Singh Gill, Hendry Antonay, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jerry Mawhmingtanga, Adriday Cabrera, Alvaro Vazquez, Liridon Kransiqi, Isaac Vanmalsawna, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Javier Hernandez

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez. Vice-captain: Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar