Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will host a resurgent Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match 58 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Odisha FC has had some ups and downs after a strong start to the season. With 13 points from nine games, they sit seventh in the standings. They are coming off a dramatic 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous match. Recently, the club has been on a roll and will be hoping to keep it going in the upcoming games.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are currently second in the Indian Super League standings. Courtesy a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC the previous game, Ivan Vukomanovic's side reached the top of the league table.

The Yellow Army have already amassed 17 points from ten matches, with four wins, five losses, and a draw to their credit. They will enter this encounter having gone undefeated in their previous nine games.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters have met five times in their history. Both teams have won one game apiece while the remaining three encounters have ended in draws.

Odisha FC wins: 1

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Top scorers from the current season

Odisha FC: Javier Hernandez (4 goals in 9 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Sahal Samad (4 goals in 10 matches), Alvaro Vazquez (4 goals in 10 matches)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Odisha FC: Kamalijit Singh (1 clean sheet in 9 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (3 clean sheets in 7 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Kamalijit Singh - 26 (Odisha FC), Prabhsukhan Gill - 18 (Kerala Blasters FC)

Most Passes: Victor Mongil - 285 (Odisha FC), Marko Lescovic - 432 (Kerala Blasters FC)

Most Interceptions: Hector Ramirez - 11 (Odisha FC), Jeakson Singh - 28 (Kerala Blasters FC)

Most Tackles: Lalruatthara - 27 (Odisha FC), Adrian Luna - 48 (Kerala Blasters FC)

