Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: OFC vs MBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 28, 2023

Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC face off in the second fixture of Matchweek 2 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Thursday, September 28, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Both teams got off to a winning start in their ISL 23/24 campaigns, with the hosts beating Chennaiyin FC 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

Sergio Lobera's stint with Odisha FC in the ISL got off to a very good start as they dominated their match against Owen Coyle's side.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, the ISL Shield winners and easily the best side last season, kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 away win over NorthEast United FC, with Jorge Diaz netting a brace.

It wasn't as easy a fixture as the Islanders would've thought, and another tricky away game will certainly be a good test for them.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa is expected to miss out in this fixture as well for MCFC, while Aniket Jadhav and Narender Gahlot are out for Odisha FC on national duty.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Squads to Choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell Van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: September 28, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

This will be a tough contest because Odisha FC looked dominant at home against Chennaiyin FC, and Mumbai City FC come into this one on the back of a hardly contested away game against NorthEast United FC. Odisha FC is an improved unit when compared to last season and won't be easy to beat.

Jorge Diaz, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, and Amey Ranawade are the players who should be considered must-haves.

However, the immense talent on these two sides means that players like Bipin Singh and Ahmed Jahouh may miss out, and to accommodate them, you might have to take a risk and sacrifice a big name.

As for captaincy, any of the Mumbai City FC attackers and Diego Mauricio look like solid options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Javier, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Diego Mauricio, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Jorge Diaz. Vice-captain: Greg Stewart.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Greg Stewart, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Diego Mauricio, and Bipin Singh.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte. Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.