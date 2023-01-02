Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Mumbai City FC, eyeing the summit of the ISL 2022-23 standings, will travel to Bhubaneswar to take on Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, January 2.

The Islanders are currently second in the standings but can regain the top spot with a draw or even victory. Des Buckingham's team are still the only unbeaten side in the 2022-23 season, having won eight of their 11 matches.

Mumbai have been an elite attacking unit, scoring 32 goals already. Furthermore, 11 players have been on the scoresheet for the former ISL champions, showcasing their quality across the pitch. Against a resilient Odisha side, MCFC will need an overall performance to maintain their winning run.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, have been hit-and-miss throughout the season. While in a couple of games, Josep Gombau's side have looked absolutely fluid in other games, they've lacked attacking intensity. Pedro Martin's form could be a crucial factor for the hosts.

OFC's Diego Mauricio will be up against his former side and the occasion could give him extra motivation to get back into the groove.

In the reverse fixture, Mumbai emerged clearly victorious with a 2-0 scoreline, thanks to an own goal from Shubham Sarangi and a late strike from Bipin Singh.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

OFC: Shubham Sarangi returned to the bench in their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC and could soon push into the starting lineup. Saul Crespo will also be available for selection after serving his suspension.

MCFC: The Islanders have no particular injury concerns.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

OFC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Denechandra Meitei, Nikil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Mumbai are unbeaten and currently on a six-match winning streak. As things stand, Des Buckingham and co. look completely unstoppable. However, Odisha, under Gombau, are a resilient outfit. They're no strangers to causing a few upsets and Monday's game could perfectly fit the billing.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

