Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Odisha FC will kick off their ISL campaign in the new year with a clash against Mumbai City FC, who are in a rich vein of form, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Juggernauts are currently sixth in the standings with 19 points from 11 games. Although they had a strong start to the season, Odisha FC are winless in their last three matches.

In their most recent outing against Kerala Blasters FC, Josep Gombau's men suffered a 1-0 defeat after Sandeep Singh thumped home a late header.

Hence, OFC will be hungry to return to winning ways. But second-placed Mumbai will offer more than a decent challenge. The Islanders can go to the top of the standings with a win or a draw. Des Buckingham's team are still the only unbeaten side in the 2022-23 season, having won eight of their 11 matches.

MCFC have been scoring goals for fun, with 11 different players scoring 32 goals in total already for the side. They're coming on the back of a six-match winning streak and Chennaiyin FC were their most recent victims.

Meanwhile, earlier in the season, when Odisha and Mumbai locked horns, it was Buckingham's men who emerged victorious.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 64.

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The 59th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 2.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Juggernauts and the Islanders can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 2.

Poll : 0 votes