Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the second semi-final of the Super Cup 2023 in Kerala on Saturday, (22 April).

Odisha FC qualified for the Super Cup semi-finals from Group B, which had teams like Hyderabad FC, East Bengal FC, and Aizawl FC.

NorthEast United FC qualified for the semi-finals from Group D, which had teams like Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, and Churchill Brothers.

Odisha FC had a decent ISL season as they managed to qualify for the playoffs. NorthEast United FC, though, had a poor ISL season as they created a record for the most number of consecutive defeats. They also had the worst season by points any side in the ISL ever had.

Being a semi-final, the game had everything to play for as neither side had featured in a final before.

The game started with a bang as the Highlanders took the lead in the second minute when Jordan Wilmar Gil gave them the lead with a clinical finish from two yards out.

The lead, though, didn't last long as Nandhakumar equalized for the Kalinga Warriors in the 11th minute with a good header at the near post from a Jerry Mawihmingthanga cross.

Both sides tried hard to score a goal and take advantage after the scores were level but failed to do so. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Odisha FC started the second half by putting additional pressure on the Highlanders and it finally paid dividends in the 63rd minute. Nandhakumar scored his second of the game with a fine strike from inside the box.

Diego Mauricio scored the third goal for the Kalinga Warriors in the 85th minute to secure the victory for Odisha FC.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1. With this victory, Odisha FC qualified for the Super Cup finals.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from this game:

#3 Odisha FC qualify for the Super Cup final

Diego Mauricio scored the third goal for the Kalinga Warriors (Image courtesy: AIFF media)

Odisha FC managed to qualify for the Super Cup final after defeating NorthEast United FC convincingly.

After securing the equalizer, it was the Kalinga Warriors who controlled the game and didn't allow NorthEast United FC too much space to attack.

They put in a much better showing in the second half and scored twice to secure the victory. They didn't look like a side that was troubled by their opponents and almost always looked like the team in control of the proceedings.

#2 NorthEast United FC failed to convert the chances that came their way

Despite scoring early NorthEast United FC failed to score again in the game (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

NorthEast United FC had the best start possible to the game as they took the lead in the second minute. They couldn't though hold onto their lead as they conceded in the 11th minute. The Highlanders, though, did get a few chances to take the lead again but failed to convert the chances that came their way.

Jordan, despite scoring early, failed to find his footing for the rest of the game. He missed some good chances which should have been converted by someone who scored four goals in the previous game.

Players like Jithin and Emil failed to support Jordan upfront properly. Beitia was more occupied in defense and failed to provide support to the forwards.

The way the Kalinga Warriors played forced the Highlanders to take a counter-attacking approach, but they failed to make use of the chances that came their way.

#1 Nandhakumar shines in a battle between two Indian coaches

Nandhakumar was the man of the match (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Odisha FC sacked Josep Gombau after they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL playoffs. NorthEast United FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese left the club after the ISL season ended.

The Kalinga Warriors named Clifford Miranda as the head coach for the Super Cup. Meanwhile, the Highlanders named Floyd Pinto as the head coach for the Super Cup.

Both the Indian coaches managed to take their sides to the semi-finals from groups in which they weren't the favorites to qualify.

During the game on Saturday, Clifford saw his plans working out better than Pinto's.

The show, though, was stolen by Nandhakumar. Nandha has been instrumental for Odisha FC and he proved it again today, scoring a brace and securing a victory for his side. He was a constant menace for Pinto's defense and they failed to deal with him.

Poll : 0 votes