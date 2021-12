Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 10th, 2021

Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC are fifth on the table with six points from three games while NorthEast United are currently eighth in the points table, with four points from as many games.

In terms of team news, Odisha FC will be without Jonathas Cristian de Jesus as confirmed by head coach Kiko Ramires. NorthEast United, meanwhile, will be without Federico Gallego, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Deshorn Brown might not start as he is yet to regain full fitness but might get playing minutes.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC squad

Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Thoiba Singh, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Aridai Cabrera

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottman, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehna Singhj, Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Roccharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia, VP Suhair

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs NorthEast FC.

Date & Time: December 10, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Subhasish Chowdhury, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottman, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-captain: Aridai Cabrera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Lalruatthara, Provat Lakra, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Roccharzela

Captain: Isak Vanlalruatfela. Vice-captain: Khassa Camara.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee