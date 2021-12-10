Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Odisha FC got off to a solid start this season, winning two of their first three games before falling short against Kerala Blasters FC in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United haven't exactly lit up the tournament as their fans had hoped for. The Highlanders suffered a couple of losses and had a draw in their first three matches. However, the last-minute 2-1 triumph over FC Goa would have benefited Khalid in rekindling the team's fervor.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head

In the history of the Hero ISL, NorthEast United FC have faced Odisha FC four times. The Highlanders have emerged victorious twice, while Odisha FC won once. The remaining fixture ended in a stalemate.

Matches played: 4

Odisha FC wins: 2

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (12), Cole Alexander (3)

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Arshadeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (3 clean sheets in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arshadeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64, Subhasish Roy (NorthEast United FC) - 26, Gurmeet (NorthEast United FC) - 16

Most passes: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 816, Federico Gallego (NorthEast United FC) - 637, Jacob Tratt (Odisha FC) - 634, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 538

Most interceptions: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 50, Gaurav Bora (Odisha FC) - 38

Most tackles: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 110, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 74

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee