Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United: Player ratings for the Juggernauts as they win for the 1st time in 2023 Durand Cup 

Odisha FC coasted to their first win in the ongoing Durand Cup by beating Rajasthan United by a 2-1 scoreline at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam on Friday, August 11.

Chandra Murmu headed home the first goal for the Juggernauts but striker Richardson Denzell equalized for Rajasthan soon after. Aphaoba Singh, however, slotted home a penalty for Odisha to seal the deal for them later on in the game. This win will give the young Juggernauts a lot of confidence.

While the senior Odisha side is in Thailand for pre-season, the Jaggaernauts are playing with a reserve squad. This victory will allow Odisha to try out a few more combinations in their next game against Bodoland FC on August 19 ahead of the all-important ISL.

Rajasthan United need to keep their head up because they challenged the Odisha goal throughout the game, and more so in its dying stages. Unfortunately, they could not quite break through.

On that note, we bring to you the player ratings for the Juggernauts from the exciting game that they just played out.

Player ratings for Odisha FC

Niraj Kumar (7)

Niraj Kumar was brilliant under the bar with his handling today. He remained calm and composed throughout the game, and was strong in handling the Rajasthan attackers in the dying stages as well.

Pintu Samal (5.5)

Pintu Samal's pace came in handy on the flanks but he seemed to be a little circumspect after he was cautioned by the referee in the 12th minute. One-on-one, Samal did seem a little subdued today.

Tankadhar Beg (7)

Tankadhar Beg was solid as always in the heart of Odisha's defence and stood tall. His technique was immaculate whenever the ball was in possession. Beg's positioning skills need to be applauded too.

Adwin Tirkey (8)

Adwin Tirkey impressed the most on the pitch. He seemed to be everywhere and created chances for Odisha on more than one occasion. His freekicks did not quite get the desired results, but he was responsible for bringing Odisha's attackers into the game time and again.

Rahul Mukhi (6)

Rahul Mukhi, who was brought down in the box by Rajasthan United to concede a penalty, was quick and wiry in general. He will feel that he could have worked a bit more with his passing today. He missed a crucial tap-in as well.

Pungte Lapung (7)

Pungte Lapung found himself in the right place at the right time on quite a few occasions and this helped the Juggernauts attack. His footwork was nimble and it helped those around him play without any fear.

Chandra Murmu (6.5)

Chandra Murmu, who headed home the first goal for Odisha thanks to an assist from Mukhi, was on point throughout the game. His pace was heartening to see, as was his demeanor.

Rakesh Oram (6)

Rakesh Oram's composure was on point as was his skill with the ball at his feet. He marshalled his troops well. However, he can do a bit better with his heading abilities. Oram's calm clearances near the end of the game helped Odisha a lot.

Hendry Antonay (5.5)

Hendry Antonay, who is known for his quick movements both with and without the ball, will not be pleased with his showing today. He expects a lot from himself, and he appeared to be a bit rusty when the ball was at his feet. However, Antonay managed to do well enough with his clearances to not attract criticism.

Kartik Hental (6.5)

Kartik Hental's approach inside the box was noteworthy, and his manager will have taken due note of this, of course. He appears to be quite confident whenever the ball is given to him.

Aphaoba Singh (7)

Aphaoba Singh was responsible for sending the Rajasthan United goalkeeper the wrong way to restore the lead for Odisha in the penalty that he took for his team. The young striker will look to keep this run of form going.

SUBSTITUTES:

Rajesh Nayak (6.5)

Rajesh Nayak chased the ball down on more than one occasion, trying to create something for the Juggernauts. He will be hoping that he can start games more often.

Bikash Sahoo (6)

Bikash Sahoo was brought on by the Juggernaut's manager to reinforce their midfield and he managed to do whatever he could to clear the ball when it fell into dangerous areas.

Chandra Muduli (NA)

Chandra Muduli was responsible for winning a late corner kick in the game, but this was just about the only thing he could do in this game. He came on far too late to make an impact.

Anand Oram (NA)

Anand Oram had too few minutes under his belt today to make a lasting impact in the game.