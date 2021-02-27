Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 108 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) will see Odisha FC face SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Odisha FC, who have won just once this season, are rock-bottom in the ISL table with nine points from 19 games. Although a win won't change their league position, the Juggernauts will want to end their disastrous campaign with a victory today.

SC East Bengal also didn't have the best of ISL campaigns, with the Kolkata giants occupying ninth spot in the table. The Red and Gold brigade, who are unlikely to finish any higher, will see their head coach Robbie Fowler returning to the touchline after serving a four-match ban.

While East Bengal's Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox, and Bright Enobakhare are all suspended for the game, Odisha FC have no suspension or injury concerns.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head

The two sides have played each other only once, with SC East Bengal winning the corresponding fixture 3-1. The win also marked the Kolkata outfit's first victory in the ISL.

Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio - 11

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann - 4

Most clean sheets this season

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh - 1

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder - 2

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Losses

Odisha FC - 12

SC East Bengal - 8

Most Draws

Odisha FC - 6

SC East Bengal - 8

Most Touches

Odisha FC - 8909

SC East Bengal - 10022

Most Goals

Odisha FC - 19

SC East Bengal - 17

The match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.