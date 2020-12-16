The action from the Matchdday 7 in the Indian Super League (ISL) brings up an exciting encounter as Odisha FC take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday.

Odisha FC have started their ISL 2020-21 campaign on a poor note with no wins in five matches of the competition. They are placed on the 10th spot in the ISL standings with just one point in their tally.

Bengaluru FC are one of the three unbeaten sides in the ISL with two wins and three draws in five matches. They come into the clash on the back of a convincing win over Kerala Blasters FC. The Blues will be confident when they take on the struggling Kalinga Warriors.

Next up: We take on Bengaluru FC at home on the 17th of December. ⚔🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/muUiU6XCkT — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 15, 2020

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

🎥 Watch! Back at the team hotel after the win against Kerala Blasters, we wasted no time to catch up with @ErikPaartalu and @DimasDelgadoMor who spoke about their goals, the celebrations and stories that come with it. #BFCKBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Ciq3G31028 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 15, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: December 17, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Margao, Goa

OFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Shubham Sarangi, Dimas Delgado, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Kamaljit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Shubham Sarangi, Erik Paartalu, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu

Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-Captain - Marcelinho