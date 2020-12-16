Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 17th, 2020

Dream11 Fantasy picks for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC
Dream11 Fantasy picks for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC
Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 16 Dec 2020, 19:02 IST
Feature
Advertisement

The action from the Matchdday 7 in the Indian Super League (ISL) brings up an exciting encounter as Odisha FC take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday.

Odisha FC have started their ISL 2020-21 campaign on a poor note with no wins in five matches of the competition. They are placed on the 10th spot in the ISL standings with just one point in their tally.

Bengaluru FC are one of the three unbeaten sides in the ISL with two wins and three draws in five matches. They come into the clash on the back of a convincing win over Kerala Blasters FC. The Blues will be confident when they take on the struggling Kalinga Warriors.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: December 17, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Margao, Goa

OFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and FC Goa
Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and FC Goa
Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Shubham Sarangi, Dimas Delgado, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Kamaljit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Shubham Sarangi, Erik Paartalu, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu

Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-Captain - Marcelinho

Published 16 Dec 2020, 19:01 IST
ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Odisha Football Club Sunil Chhetri Marcelinho ISL News ISL Analysis Fantasy Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी