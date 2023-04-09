OFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 9, 2023

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on East Bengal FC (EBFC) in a Group B encounter of the Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on Sunday (April 9). Both teams are pitted in Group B of the competition alongside Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC.

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will look to start their Super 2023 campaign with a victory and carry the winning momentum forward into the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC (OFC) vs East Bengal FC (EBFC), Group B

Date & Time: Sunday, April 9, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, and Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma

Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav

East Bengal FC

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O'Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair

Predicted Starting XI

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Paul Ramfangzauva, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saul Crespo, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O'Doherty, Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair.

OFC vs EBFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sahil Panwar, Narender Gahlot, Nandhakumar Sekar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Diego Mauricio, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Sahil Panwar | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, VP Suhair, Ivan Gonzalez, Jordan O'Doherty, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Diego Mauricio, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

