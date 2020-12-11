The weekend action brings forth an exciting encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Odisha FC take on FC Goa. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium, the adopted home ground of the Odisha FC side on Saturday.

Odisha FC have started off on a poor note with three losses and a draw in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They have scored only twice in the competition, through Diego Mauricio's brace against Jamshedpur FC. Manager Stuart Baxter will aim for a better showing from his midfield and attack. They are reeling in the bottom half of the ISL standings and will definitely push for improvement.

FC Goa come into this clash on the back of a confident 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC. Head coach Juan Ferrando enjoyed his first win in the ISL with a superb all-round performance from his team. Igor Angulo continues to shine in his debut ISL season and has been impressive in the Gaurs' midfield.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

El Capitán in full gear ahead of Saturday's encounter against Odisha FC. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #OFCFCG pic.twitter.com/oGQ5wABDMD — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 10, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs FC Goa

Date: December 12, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammad Nawaz, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Albero Noguera, Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Kamaljit Singh, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Albero Noguera, Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira