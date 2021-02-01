OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Odisha FC will battle it out against Jamshedpur FC in the first clash of the week in the 2020-21 ISL.

Both the teams are in the lower half of league table. While Jamshedpur FC are eighth, Odisha FC sit at the bottom of the standings so far.

Though, Jamshedpur FC are still within reach of an ISL playoffs spot, chances look very bleak for Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC have accumulated a total of 15 points from fourteen matches whereas Odisha FC have only garnered eight points in thirteen matches.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Stephen Eze has been one of the most impactful defenders in ISL (Courtesy - ISL)

Jamshedpur FC's Nigerian import has become one of the key players for them.

With his physical presence in the box, Eze is a tricky defender to go past for any attacker in the ISL.

Advertisement

Eze's clearances, interceptions and tackles add to his fantasy value in Dream11. He is also a threat from set-pieces.

Eze has scored three crucial goals in his debut ISL campaign and is the second highest goalscorer for Jamshedpur FC.

Clearly, he has the potential to become a top fantasy assset.

Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer for Jamshedpur FC with eight goals (Courtesy - ISL)

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis proved himself in the ISL with a stellar campaign for Chennaiyin FC last season.

He then moved to Jamshedpur FC along with head coach Owen Coyle before the current season.

In his first ISL campaign for the Red Miners, Valskis is currently their top scorer with eight goals.

In recent matches, however, he has been fairly quiet considering his high standards.

But the addition of wingers Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel will provide him more freedom up ahead.

Expect him to add more goals to his tally as the season moves towards its business end.

Advertisement

Valskis will play a key role in Jamshedpur FC's push for an ISL playoffs spot and makes a strong case to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side.

#1 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio plays a key role for the Odisha FC attacking unit (Courtesy - ISL)" height="533" width="800" /> Diego Mauricio plays a key role for the Odisha FC attacking unit (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio has perhaps been the only player in good form for an otherwise struggling Odisha FC side.

In their last five ISL matches, Mauricio has netted four times, taking his season tally to seven.

In addition to the goals, Mauricio has also pocketed one assist in the competition.

He has a knack of scoring crafty goals and his movement inside the box makes him tough to handle for any defensive unit.

Considering recent form, Diego Mauricio is our top choice for your Dream11 captain or vice-captain role.