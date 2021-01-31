OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 1st, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC to reignite their ISL playoff hopes. Odisha FC will play the match at their adopted home ground, Goa Medical College Ground, in Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC are eighth on the overall ISL standings with a tally of 15 points. They can get within three points of the playoffs spots with a victory. The Red Miners have failed to get a win in their previous five ISL encounters. But they will hope to turn their fortunes around against a struggling Odisha FC side.

Odisha FC occupy the floor of the ISL table with eight points from thirteen matches. They clinched two clinical draws against Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, and will be in good spirits coming into this clash.

Jamshedpur FC have been a slightly more consistent team all season. They have a balanced squad at their disposal, making them the favorites for this match.

Squads to Choose From

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Rakesh Pradhan, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Aiming to hit those corners in target practice ahead of our game against Odisha FC. 🎯🥅#OFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/r63K7qfKnp — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 30, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendra Gehlot, Stephen Eze (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Nick Fitzgerald, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: 1st February 2021 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Taylor, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio