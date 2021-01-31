OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 1st, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC to reignite their ISL playoff hopes. Odisha FC will play the match at their adopted home ground, Goa Medical College Ground, in Bambolim.
Jamshedpur FC are eighth on the overall ISL standings with a tally of 15 points. They can get within three points of the playoffs spots with a victory. The Red Miners have failed to get a win in their previous five ISL encounters. But they will hope to turn their fortunes around against a struggling Odisha FC side.
Odisha FC occupy the floor of the ISL table with eight points from thirteen matches. They clinched two clinical draws against Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, and will be in good spirits coming into this clash.
Jamshedpur FC have been a slightly more consistent team all season. They have a balanced squad at their disposal, making them the favorites for this match.
Squads to Choose From
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Rakesh Pradhan, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela
Predicted Playing XIs
Odisha FC
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio
Jamshedpur FC
Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendra Gehlot, Stephen Eze (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Nick Fitzgerald, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis
Match Details
Match: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Date: 1st February 2021 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Goa Medical College, Bambolim, Goa
OFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Taylor, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Nerijus Valskis
Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Nerijus Valskis
Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Diego MauricioPublished 31 Jan 2021, 22:28 IST