OFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 27th, 2021

Odisha FC will take on SC East Bengal in their final ISL 2020-21 league encounter. The clash between the two sides playing for pride will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday.

Odisha FC have had a dismal campaign this year. They have just one win in nineteen matches and occupy the last spot on the ISL standings. Odisha FC head into the final league match with a tally of just nine points.

SC East Bengal are two rungs above the Kalinga Warriors with 17 points from 19 games. They have won three, drawn eight and lost eight matches in the competition.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.

#3 Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Jerry Mawihmingthanga is one of the most creative players in the Odisha FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

One of the best young talents to emerge from Odisha FC is Jerry Mawihmingthanga. The midfielder has impressed everyone with his performances in the middle of the park.

In recent matches, Jerry has provided a couple of assists and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise drab season for the Odisha FC side. With his menacing speed on the wings, he is able to take on defenders and put in crosses for his attackers ahead.

Jerry's potential for assists makes him a good fantasy football asset to have in your Dream11 squad.

#2 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann (centre) has been the star performer for SC East Bengal this season (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal's overseas import Matti Steinmann has been a key pillar in their midfield unit. Along with Irishman Anthony Pilkington, he has consistently been one of their most influential players in the middle of the park.

Steinmann regulates the tempo of the attacking game for SC East Bengal and all their attacks flow through him. With his passing as well as attacking intent, he has managed to provide three assists and scored four goals.

#1 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio is the top scoring player for Odisha FC this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Odisha FC have had a disappointing campaign in ISL 2020-21 but Diego Mauricio has been their only shining light. The Brazilian forward has consistently played well in the attacking unit despite his team's poor form.

With a young midfield behind him, Mauricio has made the most of his limited chances and has delivered a handful of goals. In nineteen matches, Diego Mauricio found the net 11 times and provided one assist as well.

With his lethal movement in and around the box, Mauricio should be your top choice for the Dream11 captain's role for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.