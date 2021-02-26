OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 27th, 2021

The final matchday continues in the ISL 2020-21 season as Odisha FC take on SC East Bengal. The clash between the two struggling teams takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

SC East Bengal come into this match on the back of two consecutive defeats, one of which was the Kolkata Derby loss to ATK Mohun Bagan. They have 17 points from nineteen matches, with three wins, eight draws, and eight losses this season.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will finish at the bottom of the ISL standings, regardless of the result of this match. In nineteen games, they have won only one match, while drawing six and losing twelve times.

Both sides will be desperate to close out their disappointing ISL campaigns with victories and it is thus a tough match to predict.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

SC East Bengal

Advertisement

Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL Match No. 108

Date: February 27, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs SCEB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Jacob Tratt, Narayan Das, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Diego Mauricio, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Stephen Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Narayan Das, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Diego Mauricio, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Matti Steinmann, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio