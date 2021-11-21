"Our team can do it better and they know it themselves" - Marco Pezzaiuoli after BFC's 4-2 win in their ISL 2021-22 opener

Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start with a 4-2 victory over NorthEast United FC in their 2021-22 ISL campaign at the GMC Athletic Stadium (Goa) on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC's line-up stood tall with a dynamic approach to football under new gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli, with greater purpose exhibited in playing down the middle, pushing higher up the pitch and faster passing.

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva made an immediate impact in the game, scoring in the 14th minute, followed by an own goal by Mashroof in the 22nd minute, with Jayesh Rane adding a third and Prince scoring a fourth late in the game. Meanwhile, Khalid's men initially fought back with goals from Deshorn Brown and M Coureur in the first half before falling behind again.

During the official post-match news conference, Bengaluru FC's head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli spoke about the win and his team's performance.

Bengaluru FC gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli, was satisfied with his team's performance throughout the game. Midfielder Jayesh Rane scored the team's third goal in the first half. Pezzaiuoli was all praise for the former NEUFC man:

I think Jayesh scored a very good goal. I think scoring that third goal was very important to win the game. I think he has a lot of potential to increase, it was not his best game, but still, he was working hard and scored a goal, which is also very important for an offensive midfield player, to be in the box and scoring and that is good.

Despite only scoring one goal in the second half, Bengaluru FC appeared steady, leaving no room for Khalid's men to exploit. When asked about the team's performance in the first half versus the second half, Pezzaiuoli claimed:

Of course, the second half was better. Ball possession was better in the first half, defending wise we lost the ball too fast, defending wise we were not good on the man, especially in the box defending was not good. but also in the second half, the box defending, we need to improve. I think the second half was much much better in case of scoring goals, in case of ball possession, keeping the ball, but still there is a lot of space to increase.

When quizzed about the effects of this win in contrast to the low-key defense, the BFC's head coach iterated:

Nothing, it’s one game, I don't talk now, we got two goals. And it's one game. I don't make a big issue out of it. They can do it better. They know it themselves. But let's see the positives if we want, 4-2 in the first game after a six months break. I think that's important. We are working tomorrow again and preparing for the Odisha game and I know what my defenders can do.

