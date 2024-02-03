PFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match

League debutants Punjab FC (PFC) will host Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the opening match of Saturday's double-header in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Both teams find themselves in challenging positions. As debutants in the league, Punjab FC have managed only one win so far, making their journey in the ISL a challenging one. Similarly, Bengaluru FC, despite their experience in the league, have faced difficulties this season, leading to a coaching change.

In their previous encounter, Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC played out an enthralling 3-3 draw, showcasing the attacking prowess of both teams. As they meet again, both sides will be determined to secure a crucial victory and bolster their playoff aspirations.

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, 5.30 pm

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh

Midfielders: Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong, Sahil Tavora, Bryce Miranda, Issac Vanmalsawma

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, Ranjeet Pandre and Bidyashagar Singh

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav, Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan and Oliver Drost

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable 11

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), K Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee; Prashant K, Ashis Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Madih Talal, Jordan Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Roshan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Fantasy Suggestion

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), K Lhungdim, Chinglensana Singh, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Ashis Pradhan, Javi Hernandez, Nikhil Prabhu, Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Jordan Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen (Vice-Captain)

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Ravi Kumar (GK), Keziah Veendorp, Slavko Damjanovic, Suresh Meitei, Roshan Singh, Prashant K, Nikhil Poojary, Madih Talal, Krishnananda Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan (Vice-captain), Sunil Chhetri (Captain)