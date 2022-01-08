"Players showed we can do well even with one foreigner"- Renedy Singh after SC East Bengal's draw against Mumbai City FC

A resilient SC East Bengal side held reigning champions Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL). Although a win still eludes the them this season, Renedy Singh's men caught the imagination of the fans for the grit and fight they showed.

SC East Bengal's result was enhanced by the fact that they fielded only a single foreign player in their Starting XI in Daniel Chima Chukwu. Later on, Dutch midfielder Darren Sidoel came on as a substitute.

Speaking about the defensive masterclass from the players on the pitch, interim coach Renedy Singh said after the game:

"I'm really, really proud of the boys. We played with one foreigner. Can you imagine? And the opponents played with four top foreign players. Even the Indian boys, the way they played with [Daniel] Chima and Darren [Sidoel] in the end. This is a top performance from the boys."

The result will be a massive boost for SC East Bengal, who were looking out of depth under their former head coach Manolo Diaz mid-season. When asked what he learned from this performance, Renedy Singh said:

"If we keep working hard, even with one foreigner we can do well. We all have to believe in ourselves. Mumbai City FC are the best attacking side in the league. Despite playing the best attack, the way we have defended there was no clear-cut chance for them. Yes, we have defended deep but there was no clear chance. We could have nicked it at the end."

At one point in the season, SC East Bengal were looking like the weakest defense in the league. However, over the past few games, under Renedy Singh, the defense has tightened up considerably. Asked by Sportskeeda how the interim coach made it possible, the SC East Bengal gaffer said:

"We have been working since the first day I got in charge. We have been working on the structure. Safe while defending, safe while attacking. That's very important. We don't need to play like we played against NorthEast United FC, five in front, nothing in the middle, five in the defense. We don't need that. We need to play with a structure. Going up front together. Coming to defend together. And that's what we did for the last six or seven days and it's working."

Three clearcut penalties were denied: Mumbai City FC head coach after draw against SC East Bengal

After the game against SC East Bengal, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham cried foul about three penalty decisions that he argued should've gone their way. He said post match:

"Well done to SC East Bengal, but also we've had three clearcut penalties denied and not given. And for me, that's the reason we haven't come away with the results tonight."

The Mumbai City FC coach further added:

"We're happy with the clean sheet. I don't think they've had a chance at our goal, but we, we trust the process we follow, but we need to also make sure that when we create chances, if we're upheld the way we have been one with the handball, the second on Cassio (Gabriel) and the third one for me, Mourtada Fall pulled down in the middle of the goal. You trust that the officials see and give at least one, if not all three."

While a point does take Mumbai City FC back to the top of the table, worrying signs are emerging. The defending champions remain winless in their last four games. Asked by Sportskeeda if Mumbai City FC are lacking a 'Plan B', Buckingham said:

"No, I don't think so. Like I said, we've created two or three chances that have got us into good goal scoring areas. Unfortunately we've been opened up and upheld in the box and that we expect the decision to be made, which is the right one. I've watched all three and those make a massive change in the game, especially in the first half handball."

What does Mumbai City FC do now to return to winning ways? The head coach opined that the team needs to keep creating chances the way they have been. However, he stressed the need for his players to convert these opportunities.

The Mumbai City FC coach further said:

"I think defensively, we were very sound tonight and that's obviously been an area of concern, the last three games, which is nice to see we've come away with a clean sheet."

Edited by Aditya Singh