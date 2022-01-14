Predicting the top 4 of the 2021-22 ISL season

With the Indian Super League (ISL) reaching the midway stage, every game and every result can have a big impact on the playoff hopes of the teams. This is the first time that almost 9 out of 11 teams are in the race to finish in the top four of the ISL table.

With the ISL being played inside a bio-bubble, fans have continued to show their support from their homes. Amidst such gloomy conditions, the entertainment has been top-notch. Favorites like Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa are not dominating the league. Instead, dark horses like Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC are at the top of the table.

We predict what the top four could look like at the end of the season based on the current form of these teams.

#4 Hyderabad FC

Last season, Hyderabad FC's campaign ended in heartbreak as the team failed to cross the line against FC Goa in their final league match. As a result, the latter made it to the playoffs at the expense of the Nizams.

Head coach Manolo Marquez was back this season with a squad mixed with experience and youth. Foreigners like Bart Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan were signed prior to the season. Ogbeche has been scoring the bulk of the goals for Hyderabad FC as the team has consistently been making a mark.

At the time of writing, Hyderabad FC have 16 points from 10 matches. Even though the results in the last five matches haven't been the best, the team is expected to come back to winning ways and finish in the top four.

#3 Jamshedpur FC

Owen Coyle is a man on a mission. He has shown his abilities as a manager by taking Jamshedpur FC to the top of the table after the win against SC East Bengal. One of the biggest contributors to the team is the Scotsman, Greg Stewart. The former Rangers man has already made 11 goal contributions this season in the same number of matches.

Jamshedpur FC are currently second in the table with 19 points. After a string of results not going their way, the Red Miners bounced back with back-to-back wins against NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC have never qualified for the ISL playoffs in the four seasons of their existence. Coyle and his boys have a golden opportunity to script history for the club by finishing in the top four for the first time.

#2 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC are at the top of the table with 20 points in 11 matches after Match 58 of ISL 2021-22. After losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in the first match of the season, the team has gone on a 10-match unbeaten run.

With five wins and the same number of draws, Ivan Vukomanovic has ensured the team has earned at least a point in all their matches since the loss to ATKMB. The job is not done for Kerala Blasters, though.

They will have to deal with injuries to players like Jessel Carneiro and Rahul KP while going through the congested list. The Men In Yellow will need to maintain the same form to retain their position at the end of the league stage.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan narrowly missed out on the ISL Shield and the league title to Mumbai City FC last season. With the Islanders experiencing a slump in form, Juan Ferrando and Co. have the opportunity to cement their place at the top this time around. With the addition of Sandesh Jhingan, the squad looks stronger than before.

Picking up15 points from nine matches, the Mariners are fifth in the league. However, two wins can propel them to the top spot.

With quality both in the starting XI and on the bench, ATK Mohun Bagan are forerunners to lift the ISL Shield this season. Perhaps, the match against Kerala Blasters FC will prove to be the difference between #1 and #2 in the league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar