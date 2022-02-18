NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in match no. 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side were on a winning run until their match against Hyderabad FC. The Blues went down 2-1 to the Nizams. However, the match was a closely-contested tie and neither allowed the other too much comfort.

Meanwhile, things have been pretty monotonous for the Highlanders for some time now as they have failed to pick up a single win in their last five games. Even though Khalid Jamil was provided with reinforcements in the January transfer window, he hasn't been able to revive the team's fortune yet.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United have played each other on 11 occasions. The Blues have won on six occasions while the Highlanders have only managed to get a single win under their belt. The two teams have played out four draws between themselves, two of which were played in the 2020-21 ISL season.

Matches played: 11

Jamshedpur FC wins: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 1

Draws: 4

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Line-ups

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Zakaria Diallo, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Marcelo Pereira, VP Suhair.

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Prince Ibarra, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

The encounter is heavily in favor of Bengaluru FC given the circumstances of both teams right now.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 0-3 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy