Punjab FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings for the Shers | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC drew 1-1 against Hyderabad FC in their seventh game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Delhi on Tuesday (November 7). It was Hyderabad FC's sixth game of the season.

11th-placed Hyderabad FC and 12th-placed Punjab FC are the only two winless teams in the league this season.

Punjab FC came into the game having lost their previous game against Mumbai City FC 2-1, while Hyderabad FC's last encounter was a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC.

The game started with the hosts on the front foot as they searched for an early lead. The Shers won a couple of corners in the initial few minutes of the game but failed to utilize them.

The Nizams had a more balanced approach and looked to settle down and play a composed brand of football. Juan Mera and Madih Talal troubled the Hyderabad FC defense with their constant movement and intricate passing. Luka Majcen missed a sitter in the 45th minute as his header went wide from a Talal cross.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half began more evenly as Hyderabad FC came out of their shell a little and the Shers kept up their attacking approach.

Hyderabad FC had two consecutive attempts at goal in the 50th minute, but neither Joao Victor nor Felipe Amorim could find the back of the net. Aaren D'Silva's header in the 57th minute went straight into the hands of the Punjab keeper.

Juan Mera's shot from the edge of the box was saved brilliantly by Gurmeet Singh in the 75th minute.

Punjab FC had a goal disallowed in the 77th minute when Juan Mera's back-heel pass opened up the Hyderabad FC defense, allowing Brandon to run free. The midfielder's shot rebounded off the keeper and was slotted in by Luka Majcen. However, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

The Shers finally opened the scoring in the 82nd minute as Juan Mera got on the end of Madih Talal's cutback from the right wing and slotted the ball home.

Punjab FC looked set to record their first win of the season, but Jonathan Moya scored with just 30 seconds remaining in added time to level the scores and break the hosts' hearts.

With this result, both teams remain where they started the game in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Punjab FC:

Punjab FC Player Ratings

Kiran Limbu didn't have the best of games (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kiran Limbu (5): Kiran Limbu made a few good saves, but he also made some untimely mistakes in the match.

Nitesh Darjee (6.5): Nitesh worked hard throughout the game. He made some crucial interceptions and was one of the better performers on the night.

Nikhil Prabhu (6.5): Nikhil was brilliant during the game. He did a lot of dirty work with relative ease.

Suresh Meitei (6): Suresh put in another solid display, doing extremely well to maintain Punjab's defensive line.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim (6.5): Lhungdim was impressive on both ends of the pitch. However, he received a booking in the second half for a rash foul.

Krishnananda Singh (6): Krishnananda played some good passes during the game against Hyderabad. He also worked hard to win a lot of second balls for his team.

Ashis Pradhan (6): Ashis had an early chance in the game but his header sailed over the crossbar. Overall, his work rate was good.

Amarjit Singh (6.5): Amarjit was crucial for Punjab FC in the middle of the park. The way he worked in midfield helped his team focus on attack.

Juan Mera was the man of the match (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Juan Mera (8): Juan Mera was the man of the match in the encounter. He started troubling the Nizam's defense right from the word go. The second half goal will certainly boost Mera's confidence.

Luka Majcen (6): Luka wasn't at his mercurial best against Hyderabad. He should have converted some of the chances that came his way.

Madih Talal (7): Talal had another great game. His movement and passing were brilliant. He got the assist for Punjab FC's goal.

Substitution

Brandon Vanlalremdika (6.5): Brandon's introduction helped Punjab FC step up their attack in the second half. However, he should have converted the chance that fell to him.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni: Not enough time to make an impact

Leon Augustine: Not enough time to make an impact