Punjab FC mutually part ways with goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil

Punjab FC has officially announced that it is mutually parting ways with goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil.

The club statement read,

"Punjab FC have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil. The club wishes him the best for his future"

Here is the tweet from their official 'X' handle confirming the same:

Expand Tweet

Shibinraj, who has also represented Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force, Mohun Bagan, Sreenidi Deccan, Churchill Brothers FC and Kerala Blasters FC so far, joined Punjab FC in September last year.

While playing for the Malabarians, the 30-year-old finished the 2022-23 edition of the I-League as the goalkeeper with the joint most clean sheets alongside Kiran Chemjong.

It is unfortunate that he did not get even a single opportunity to don the Punjab FC jersey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Kozhikode-based goalkeeper, who has spent the majority of his career with Gokulam Kerala FC, cerainly deserves a good amount of playtime having already proved his credentials by producing a splendid performance in the previous season of the I-League.

A forgettable season continues for Punjab FC

With just eight points from 12 matches in the first half of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL, Punjab FC's first ever appearance in the Indian Super League hasn't been a memorable outing for them having managed a solitary win so far.

They are currently at the eleventh spot in the standings, and Staikos Vergetis' men will be hoping that they can turn their fortunes around when the second half of the league commences after the break.

Adding to the woes, their 2024 Indian Super Cup campaign was also disastrous as they managed just two draws and a loss in their three Group C fixtures during the ongoing tournamnet which is being held in Bhubaneswar. They finished third in a group which also comprised Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.